Britney Spears is ready to ''take control'' of her life again.

The 'Piece of Me' singer has been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since her public breakdown in 2008 but she is now considering seeking to have it lifted so she can be in charge of her own affairs once more.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''She is feeling confident enough to take control of her life again.

''The progress Britney has made just in the last several years has been tremendous.

''Britney has been told by her advisors that the best chance of [the conservatorship] being lifted is if her co-conservators and doctors believe it's in her best interest.''

The 36-year-old singer - who has sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - will embark on a world tour in July and is hoping the concert series will act as further proof of her strong mental state.

The source said: ''It's Britney's hope that after the tour, Jamie will agree to have a discussion about ending the conservatorship of her as a person.''

As time has passed since the 'Toxic' hitmaker's well-publicised problems, she's been given increasing freedom from her conservatorship, with Jamie having moved out of her house ''years ago'', but she'd be happy to still allow her dad to retain a hand in her affairs.

The insider added: ''Britney doesn't have an issue with her dad continuing to oversee her estate and finances.

''She wants the conservatorship of her as a person to come to an end so she has the freedom to make her own decisions.''

Britney has been dating model Sam Asghari for over a year and things are growing increasingly ''serious'' between them.

The source said: ''Britney is head over heels in love with Sam. The relationship is very serious.''

Meanwhile, 2019 will see the 'Womanizer' singer likely return to Las Vegas for another residency at the MGM Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort, and it was an easy decision for her to make.

A source said: ''She loves Vegas and the schedule was perfect for her and her kids, so why not continue?''