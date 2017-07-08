Britney Spears has helped raise $1 million for a childhood cancer charity.

The 35-year-old singer has donated the whopping total - which was raised primarily through her ticket sales from her 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency - to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation for its new Britney Spears' Campus, a 16,000 square foot facility which will have more than 45 paediatric and adult services.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with her former husband Kevin Federline - dubbed the achievement as the proudest moment of her career, and said she was moved to tears by the total money raised.

In a statement, Britney said: ''There are many things I've done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this. The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.''

Britney also shared her own experiences with seeing loved ones battle cancer, and thanked the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) for its ''amazing work''.

The 'Slumber Party' singer added: ''My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that. I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis.''

The blonde beauty also announced she will be attending the facility's grand opening, which is slated for some time in October.