Britney Spears has made an impassioned plea to stop online bullying.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker has used the festive season to call for more care online and admits she has been subjected to her own set of trolls.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people ... Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless !!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Britney previously confessed she has ''self-esteem problems''.

The 'Toxic' singer shared: ''Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood ....

''I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them. I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!! (sic)''

Britney also revealed ''nothing heals more than the ocean''.

The 38-year-old star recently took a trip to the Hawaiian island of Maui, and she has opened up about the ''magical'' journey on social media as she revealed how important it is to listen to ''Mother Nature''.

She wrote: ''Nothing heals more than the ocean. I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui. It's literally turquoise ... it's unbelievable... In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place ..... here I know there is more. (sic)''