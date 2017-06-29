Britney Spears has paid tribute to a super-fan who was found dead at his house.

The 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' hitmaker took to Twitter after hearing about Joseph Hernandez - whose Twitter handle was Tristan Spears - had unexpectedly died earlier this month and was found by his partner, Anthony Losoya, in their Texas home.

Britney, 35, wrote: ''Just heard the sad news about one of my biggest fans. My heart goes out to Tristan's family, friends and the #BritneyArmy (sic)''

His cousin Pachi wrote on a Britney fan page that the cause of his death is still unknown but says he was lying on his bed.

She said: ''Anthony went to work and when he came back, Jo had already passed away and was laying on their bed.

''His beloved dog was by his side. I got a phone call from my brother telling me about it while I waited for my son to come out of school.''

Pachi also took to Twitter to recall funny moments she had with her cousin and said his favourite artist was the 'Piece of Me' singer.

She said: ''He would always call family members to see how they were. He would always say 'it's Britney b***h' when we were drinking. He was always saying that he loved her and that he loved us (sic)''