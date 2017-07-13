Britney Spears is not on the wish list to perform the Super Bowl LII halftime show in 2018, Pepsi boss Justin Toman has stated.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 'Toxic' singer had opened talks with television and advertising executives about providing the entertainment during the break of the NFL showpiece final which will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4.

However, Pepsi sports marketing director Toman has now addressed the claims and insists that Britney, 35, will not be making a return to the sports event for the much-coveted 12-minute slot which is watched by a television audience of over 150 million.

During The Brand Perspective panel at the Venues Now Conference held in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (12.07.17) MAC Presents founder Marcie Allen asked Toman for a hint as to who would be the 2018 headliner.

And he replied: ''I can tell you it's not Britney.''

Toman then added: ''Rumors always start around this time ... We'll reveal in due time.''

In 2001, Britney was part of a halftime bill curated by MTV which featured her team up with Aerosmith to perform the group's classic hit 'Walk This Way', whilst *NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly also performed.

Lady Gaga was given the halftime honour in 2017, whilst Coldplay were chosen in 2016 and invited special guests Bruno Mars and Beyoncé to join them on stage for a spectacular show.