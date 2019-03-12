A Britney Spears musical is in the works.

The 37-year-old singer's songs will provide the soundtrack to 'Once Upon a One More Time', a tale that ''explores an alternative arc for some classic fairy tale princesses'', theatre owner James L. Nederlander has announced.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is ''so excited'' about the project and has already attended some of the readthroughs of the script.

She said in a statement: ''I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs -- especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore.''

The show - which will feature 23 of Britney's songs, including her biggest hits and ''a couple of deep album cuts'' will begin previews in Chicago on October 29 ahead of opening on November 13 until December 1 at the James M. Nederlander Theater, and will then look to transfer to New York's prestigious Broadway theatre district.

A plot summary for the show reads: ''In the show, a fortnightly book club whose members include Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty, is working its way through a collection of the Grimms' fairy tales -- the only book they have.

''But when the women wish for new reading material, a fairy godmother brings them Ms. [Betty] Friedan's feminist classic, 'The Feminine Mystique', and their lives are altered in unexpected ways.''

Kristin Hanggi will direct the show, and the book has been written by Jon Hartmere, who promised it will be ''superfun and funny''.

He said: ''These women have been in this hermetically sealed world, and then they start to get deeper into modern ideas -- second and third-wave feminism -- and also explore how stories are passed down to us, and where we get our norms from. But it's also superfun and funny.''