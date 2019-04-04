Britney Spears' mother has told fans to ''keep going no matter what'', after the singer reportedly checked into a treatment centre.

The 37-year-old star is believed to have entered a mental health centre after becoming ''distraught'' over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, and following the news, her mother LYNNE SPEARS has taken to social media to post a cryptic message about perseverance.

The post read: ''Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you've spent crying, no matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel - I promise you won't feel this way forever. Keep going.''

Insiders claimed on Wednesday (03.04.19) that Britney - who has sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - checked herself into the facility about a week ago, and is expected to stay there for 30 days.

In January, she announced she was putting her Vegas run of 'Britney: Domination' at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice due to her dad's health, which has seen him undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.

She wrote at the time: ''I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.''

Her management said: ''Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she's taking some time off to deal with these family issues.''