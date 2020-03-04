Britney Spears wants to get her double dice tattoo removed.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who got the matching design with her now ex-husband Kevin Federline - has admitted she is thinking about getting rid of the ink on her left wrist, and revealed she isn't even a fan of tattoos.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Albert Einstein once said 'God does not play dice with the universe' .... so maybe I shouldn't have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm !!!!!

''I don't even like ink .... guess I should remove it ?!?!!!! (sic)''

The 38-year-old singer - who married K-Fed in 2004 before divorcing in 2007 and has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, from their time together - has been dating 26-year-old personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016, and her partner recently admitted he's thinking of marriage in the future.

Asked if he would like to marry Britney, he said: ''I think that's the whole point of being in a relationship - otherwise why would you be in the relationship?''

However, fans hoping to get a glimpse of Britney's married life like she did with her first husband - in reality show 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic' - are likely to be left disappointed.

Asked if he'd be interested in a reality show about their relationship, Sam said: ''Maybe not. Our social media is a reality show.''

To cope with the attention dating the 'Gimme More' hitmaker brings, Sam turns to the gym to refocus his energy.

He said: ''I use training not for the physical factor, but for the mental factor. I go to the gym for spiritual things and confidence. I use my fitness lifestyle as something to help me with everything else - my career, my relationship, everything I do. I built confidence, discipline and everything from the gym.''