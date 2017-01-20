Britney Spears made the first move on her new boyfriend.

The 35-year-old pop star hit it off with her latest beau Sam Asghari, 22, on the set of the music video for her single 'Slumber Party' last year and asked him out a few months later because she found him ''cute''.

Speaking to Nathan Fast on radio station AMP 103.7, she said: ''We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there, [while filming the video]. We were forced to talk to each other.

''He doesn't really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking.

''I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag. I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.''

The blonde beauty - who has sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - first sparked reports of a romance with the personal trainer in November when they were spotted having dinner together, and quickly became ''totally smitten''.

A source said previously: ''This is the longest Britney has ever been out of a serious relationship and she's made no secret of the fact that she's been desperately lonely. She's been quietly dating for the past year, but Sam is the first man she's met who has swept her off her feet and she's totally smitten.''

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's romance with Sam came after she revealed she was tired of men playing ''mind games'', and really wanted to settle down with a ''nice guy''.

She said: ''A lot of men are about games. It's just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting, it's just too much, it's silly. Actually, I'm not looking for men right now, I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything, I'm fine with the way I am.

''I like someone that's just nice overall, just a nice guy really is groundbreaking in this world.''