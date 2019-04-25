Britney Spears has lost 5lbs due to ''stress''.

The 37-year-old singer - who was reportedly seeking treatment at a mental health facility amid her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health problems - shared a workout video on her Instagram account on Wednesday (24.04.19), which was captioned with details of her weight loss.

She captioned the clip: ''Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me.''

The time-lapse footage was soundtracked by Cardi B's 'I Like It' and featured the 'Womanizer' hitmaker carrying out a variety of exercises, including lateral raises with weights, side bends with dumbbells and crunches on a gym ball.

Britney's post came a day after she broke her silence to reassure fans that ''all is well'' following speculation about her health.

In a video on Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry I'll be back very soon.''

And the 'Toxic' hitmaker's admitted rumours about her health had ''gotten out of control''.

She captioned the post: ''I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear. (sic)''

Britney then went on to urge her fans to give her ''privacy'' while she continues to work through her mental health struggles.

She continued: ''My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)''