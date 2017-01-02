The pop star and her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were invited to watch the Los Angeles Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at the Coliseum on New Year's Day (01Jan16).

Britney has posted photos and video on social media of the boys and two friends enjoying themselves at the game in a field-side VIP suite, adding the caption, "2017 kick off. We loved watching the @RamsNFL play today... thank you for having us!!"

Unfortunately, Britney and her brood didn't bring the home team much luck - the Rams were hammered 44-6 in their season-ending game.

The night before the big game the pop star debuted her rumoured new boyfriend Sam Asghari on social media to celebrate the New Year.

The pair initially met while filming Britney's Slumber Party video and sparked dating rumours throughout December (16), when they were spotted together at a number of functions.

And to mark the arrival of 2017, the couple appeared to make their relationship official in an image shared on Britney's Instagram page. In the snap, personal trainer Sam posed with his arm round Britney, who beamed with delight as she cuddled up to her beau.

"Happy New Year," Britney captioned the picture, alongside celebratory emojis.

The image is believed to have been taken at Catch in Los Angeles, where the pair were spotted being "super affectionate" with each other.

"They did not wait till midnight for a kiss. He also gave her his jacket to keep her warm and had his arm around her all evening," a source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

This is Britney's first serious relationship since she split from her last boyfriend, producer Charlie Ebersol, in June, 2015.