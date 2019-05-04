Britney Spears has ''come such a long way'' during her time in a mental health facility.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker left the treatment centre last week after checking herself in last month when she became ''distraught'' over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, and sources have said she's ''doing really well'' and can't wait to spend time with her sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, when their summer break starts.

A source said: ''When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can't wait for their summer break to begin.

''While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed. She has come such a long way. She's had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father she made the decision to get help and she's very proud of that.''

Britney - who has her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline - is planning on taking things slow now that she's back home, but is in a ''very good place''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the source added: ''With that said, she is also aware of how quickly things can turn, so she's agreed to continue to take care of herself. She is so excited to get back to her regular workout routine and eating habits. She feels in a very good place again and has made so much progress. She raves about Sam and appreciates his constant support. They are so in love and seem to get closer every day.''