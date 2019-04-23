Britney Spears is ''doing great'' after seeking treatment at a mental health facility.

Her boyfriend Sam Asghari has insisted the 'Piece of Me' singer is doing well after it was revealed she checked in to a treatment facility and he promised she would be ''back soon''.

He told TMZ: ''She's doing great. Thank you for your concern. Thank you very much. She's doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she's doing great. Nobody needs to worry. She's doing amazing.''

It had been claimed she is seeking treatment after becoming ''distraught'' over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle.

In January, she announced she was putting her Vegas run of 'Britney: Domination' at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice due to her dad's health, which has seen him undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.

She wrote at the time: ''I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first.

''And that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.''

Her management said: ''Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she's taking some time off to deal with these family issues.''