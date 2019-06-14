Britney Spears has been granted a permanent restraining order against her former manager, SAM LUTFI.
Britney Spears has been granted a permanent restraining order against her former manager.
The 'Toxic' hitmaker sought protection from SAM LUTFI - who looked after her career from 2007 to 2008 - for herself and her family last month and now a judge has granted a five-year order forbidding him from contacting her and her relatives and from making disparaging comments about them online.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny rejected arguments from Sam's lawyer, Marc Gans, that the order would be a restraint on his free speech as none of his controversial Twitter posts - which largely criticised Britney's circumstances and the people around her - were made directly to individuals or could be considered harassment.
The 37-year-old singer's dad, Jamie Spears - who has control of his daughter's affairs because of a court-ordered conservatorship - admitted while giving evidence that he has a ''strained'' relationship with the 'Womanizer' hitmaker.
He told the court how Sam had been a ''predator'' on his family for over 10 years and he was ''worried'' about his potential influence.
He said: ''I worried that he was trying to take down the conservatorship. I was very angry. I was worried that we were right back in 2008.''
Britney was not present in court, and Sam's lawyer argued her father and legal team were not speaking for her and had provided no evidence she had been harmed by anything he had said.
This isn't the first time Sam has faced the family in court as they previously received a restraining order against him in 2009.
Conservatorship attorney Chad Hummel noted: ''He's been asked repeatedly to stay away from this family. He can't help himself.''
Sam is believed to be planning to appeal the decision.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
Freshly graduated from jail bait status, Britney Spears wastes no time getting down to her...