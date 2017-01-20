The pop star was on CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (19Jan17), when she was quizzed about her rumoured boyfriend - and she was surprisingly candid.

Britney revealed she met Sam on the Slumber Party video shoot, adding, "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

"He has no idea...," she said. "I mean, he knows my name but he doesn’t really know me as a person. He's like, 'What is this girl like?' and I have no idea who the hell he is, you know? We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like and like we should go to sushi one day... and he said, 'OK, I’ll give you my number after the thing'."

Britney admitted she waited a while before calling Asghari.

"I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag," she said, giggling. "I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute'. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

The couple was first seen together in November (16) and on Friday (13Jan17), the singer shared a shirtless photo of the model and captioned the shot: "Mad love for this one."