Britney Spears' father wants to extend her conservatorship to three other US states.

Jamie Spears - who has had control of the pop star's affairs for the past 11 years - is reportedly planning to file court documents in the next few hours declaring himself conservator in Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii as those are the places she likes to visit.

Although the 'Gimme More' hitmaker has no immediate plans to visit the three states, sources have told TMZ that Jamie is concerned that there may be people in the ''#Free Britney'' campaign who will attempt to take her away if she leaves California.

The 31-year-old singer is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father as she's asked the court to free her of the conservatorship or to grant her more freedoms.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker appeared in front of a judge at the beginning of the month to alleged that Jamie was responsible for having her committed to a mental facility and forced her to take drugs after she checked into an unnamed facility for 30 days in April.

She argued that under the rules of the conservatorship Jamie does not have the power to either commit her against her will or make her take prescription pills.

The judge presiding over the case has since ordered a thorough investigation of all the people who take part in Britney's conservatorship in order to properly assess whether the restraints on the singer should be loosened or modified.

The probate court investigator will conduct extensive interviews with all the people involved in a conservatorship case, including guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officials who have had contact with the subject.

The investigator will also be reviewing medical and financial records, including custody agreements surrounding her two sons Sean, 13 and Jayden, 12, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and contractual obligations.

Following the court case, the singer's fans started the social media campaign under the ''#FreeBritney'' hashtag to call for the conservatorship to end.