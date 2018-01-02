Britney Spears is ''excited'' for what 2018 will bring after she concluded her four-year 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve (31.12.17).

The superstar singer performed a special set on Sunday night at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City, and she shared some ''2018 shenanigans'' with her man Sam Asghari as they briefly reflected on the end of the run, with two songs -

'Toxic' and ' Work B***h' - aired live during 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Britney's boyfriend asked if she was excited for the year ahead, and was met with a resounding ''yes''.

It comes after Sam revealed how proud he was of his partner in a gushing post to mark the end of her four-year run in Vegas.

He wrote: ''4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!

''Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT#britneyspears (sic)''

Britney, 36, is leaving the future open, as her manager Larry Rudolph revealed they have ''made zero decisions'' past the end of the residency.

He told The Las Vegas Review-Journal: ''Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward. She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything.''