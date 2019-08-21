Britney Spears doesn't know who she can ''trust''.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker admits she finds it hard to trust people because there are so many ''fakes'' out there.

She posted a quote which read, ''Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win,'' and then captioned it: ''Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!! (sic)''

And Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari, left a message of support.

Alongside a heart emoji, he commented: ''Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) (sic)''

Meanwhile, Britney - who has claimed in court that her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will as she bids to be freed of her conservatorship - previously took to social media to insist she has ''so much to be grateful for''.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, she wrote: ''There is so much to be grateful for ... jumping for joy like ... Can you spot the differences ??! (sic)''