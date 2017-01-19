Britney Spears didn't call Sam Asghari for five months after they met.

The 35-year-old singer met her ''really cute'' new boyfriend on the set of her video 'Slumber Party', and although they hit it off on the shoot, she admitted they didn't get together for some time afterwards.

She said: ''It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird -- it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag.

''I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.''

But though Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - didn't call Sam for a long time after the shoot, he had asked her out for dinner when they were ''forced'' into speaking to one another because of the long delays on the shoot.

Speaking on CBS Radio's 'Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast' she said: ''We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other.

''He has no idea...I mean, he knows my name but he doesn't really know me as a person. He's like, 'What is this girl like?' and I have no idea who the hell he is, you know?''

''We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like and like we should go to sushi one day. 'Let's do this, let's do this,' and he said, 'OK, I'll give you my number after the thing.'''