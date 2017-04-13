Britney Spears' dad will continue to control her finances even after her Las Vegas residency ends.

The 35-year-old singer's four-year residency in Sin City is poised to finish in December, but her father, James Spears, will continue to oversee her finances under an agreement that has been in place since her mental breakdown in 2008.

A source said: ''Britney just keeps working and working, and everybody around her gets paid. It's astonishing how hard she works, how well behaved she is now, but she still cannot make decisions about her own finances or personal life without the approval of her conservators.''

The 'Make Me...' hitmaker is currently on vacation in Hawaii, but her manager LARRY RUDOLPH has confirmed Britney will soon go on a tour and will then record another album.

He even admitted Britney could make a return to Las Vegas at some stage in the future.

And despite her hectic work schedule, a source close to the blonde beauty has told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Britney is ''in the best place she's ever been''.

People surrounding Britney recognise that despite her four-year residency in Vegas, there is still scope for the singer to make lots more money on stage.

The insider admitted: ''It's definitely not the end of her on stage. She will be back. As long as they play it smart, there's money to be made.''

But the same source described the ongoing conservatorship as ''creepy''.

The insider explained: ''It feels like she's a walking zombie ... She hits the stage. Everyone gets paid ... Larry Rudolph is collecting his money.''

By contrast, another friend of Britney said: ''Yes, she's still under the conservatorship, but she's happy because everything is taken care of for her.

''She's in a Britney bubble. She's healthy, she just celebrated another year of sobriety, and she's dating a handsome guy, model and personal trainer Sam Ashgari.''