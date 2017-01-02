Britney Spears celebrated the start of the new year with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The 35-year-old pop megastar took to Instagram on Sunday (01.01.17) to share a photo of herself cuddled up to the hunk - who starred with her in her music video for 'Slumber Party' - as they celebrated the start of 2017 together.

The caption for the photo simply read: ''Happy New Year''

For the 'Toxic' hitmaker and Sam first sparked romance rumours in November when they were spotted heading out for a dinner date together.

Taking to his Instagram at the time, Sam posted a picture of himself and the blonde beauty looking cosy at a dinner table, captioned with a series of sushi based emojis which suggested the pair enjoyed a Japanese themed meal together.

Fans of the 'Toxic' hitmaker quickly began to comment on the possibility of a budding romance between the pair, and Sam later deleted the picture from his account.

Previously, Sam spoke out about how he was ''shy'' when he was younger, but has learned to be confident in himself as that's what he believes women like.

He said: ''[I was] a very shy person growing up.

''I've learned that there's nothing a woman likes more than a confident man, not too cocky, just a very humble gentleman. No girl I know likes cocky.''

And Sam's humble nature may prove to be a hit with the 'Make Me' singer - who has two sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with former husband Kevin Federline - as she previously claimed she was tired of men playing ''mind games''.

She said: ''A lot of men are about games. It's just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting, it's just too much, it's silly. Actually, I'm not looking for men right now, I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything, I'm fine with the way I am.

''I like someone that's just nice overall, just a nice guy really is groundbreaking in this world.''