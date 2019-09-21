Britney Spears and her toy boy lover try to ''support each other'' as much as they can.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has been with her partner beau Sam Asghari for over two years now and, although they both have busy schedules as part of their globe-trotting careers, they believe their relationship works because they're there for one another.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the 25-year-old personal trainer said when asked how they keep each other motivated: ''You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can.''

The hunk recently said he doesn't think it'll be long before there's wedding bells for him and Britney as he believes marriage is the ''whole point'' of a relationship.

When asked if he saw marriage in his future with Britney, Sam said: ''Absolutely.

''This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship - we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know - you never know!''

And, although he's yet to propose, Sam is convinced their relationship is stronger than ever as his family - including his three sisters and mother - adore Britney.

He explained: ''I have three sisters. We've hung out a lot of times. We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her.''

Their love life may play out in the public eye but he thinks their relationship is so ''normal'' as they inspire and support each other through day-to-day things.

He said: ''What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other.''

Britney, 37, has two sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex Kevin Federline.