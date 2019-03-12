Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has announced he is joining forces with Pledge World to open his own soccer academy in Los Angeles.
Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari is set to fulfil his ''dream'' of running his own soccer academy.
The 25-year-old fitness instructor and model - who has been dating the 37-year-old pop superstar since 2016 - has joined forces with Pledge World to launch the venture in Los Angeles as his way of giving back to his local community.
Sam says he hopes the academy will ''inspire'' people to ''look after themselves both mentally and physically''.
Announcing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: ''So excited to announce my partnership with blu's @pledgeworld, who will be helping me fulfill my pledge of giving back to my local community. Having undergone a physical transformation myself, I will be setting up a soccer academy to inspire others to look after themselves both mentally and physically. This has always been a dream of mine, and now I can share this journey with you all! I will be sharing more details about the soccer academy soon.. so stay tuned! blu's @pledgeworld can also make your dream a reality, so go ahead and submit your own pledge today! #poweredbyblu #ownit #pledgeworld (sic)''
Sam says the focus will be on ''mental health and social skills'' and giving members the chance to strive towards their ''personal best''.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been an athlete since I was boy, playing soccer and learning about fitness.
''Physical training is integrated with my career and long-term goals for health and well-being for longevity in fitness performance as well as my acting career.
''The campaign will centre on mental health and social skills.
''You could call it 'sports without borders,' I suppose, in the spirit of the intercultural tradition of the Olympics.
''It is about inclusiveness, striving, and trying your best whatever that personal best is for you.''
Meanwhile, Sam has been a huge support for his partner - who has kids Jayden, 12, and Sean Preston, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - after she announced she was going on an indefinite hiatus due to her father, Jamie Spears', ill health.
The 'Toxic' singer put her 'Britney: Domination' run at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice in order to spend time with her dad, after he became seriously ill three months ago, when his colon spontaneously ruptured and he was required to undergo surgery.
An insider said: ''Her boyfriend, Sam, has been there for Britney and her family through this difficult time.
''After what Britney has been through in her past relationships, it's taken the family a great deal of time to trust any man, and the family has really taken to Sam.
''Britney will never regret taking this time off to focus on her father and her family
''And she's looking forward to returning to the stage and doing what she loves most.''
