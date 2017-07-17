Britney Spears finds it a ''challenge'' balancing her career and her family life.

The 'Slumber Party' hitmaker admits it can be really tough being a single mother to Preston, 11, and Jayden, 10, but tries her best to schedule things around her home life.

She said: ''My kids come first, always. There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men. I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them ...

''The balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge [as a single mother]. I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible.''

When she gets time to spend with her two sons, Britney enjoys watching them play sports or heading to the beach.

She added to People magazine: ''I love watching them play sports and just running around with them. We have a lot of fun together. We love having a beach day together.''

Meanwhile, Britney - who has Preston and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - previously revealed her kids helped her overcome crippling anxiety.

She said: ''Southern girls can be very hard on themselves because you are expected to act in a certain way, you are expected to please people.

''And then I moved to Los Angeles when I was very young. I was so under scrutiny. If a hair was out of place, I'd be so anxious. I would get very anxious about so many things.

''Becoming a mother and being with my boys has made me so much more accepting of myself. I'm their mom, whatever. That has been a really big thing for me over these last few years.''