Britney Spears has asked for ''wishes and prayers'' for her niece who is said to be in hospital in a serious condition after an ATV accident.

The 'Slumber Party' hitmaker took to Instagram to ask for her 14.9m followers to say a prayer for eight-year-old Maddie, the daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who was injured when the off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over on Sunday (05.02.17).

Uploading a picture of her niece, she wrote: ''Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.''

A report released on Monday (06.02.16) revealed Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson were just 100 yards away when the accident happened.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the report reads: ''The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters. This is an extremely tragic accident.''

Meanwhile, a representative for Britney has asked for ''privacy'' for the family at this difficult time.

They said: ''Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.''

Meanwhile, Jamie previously admitted raising her daughter to be ''happy and content'' is her proudest achievement.

She said: ''She's got such a sweet little heart. I feel like I've raised her with a lot of honesty, but I've also raised her with a lot of love. She's a very happy, content little girl, and there's nothing more a parent could ask for. That's my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.''