Her sister Jamie Lynn's little girl was airlifted to hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday after flipping her ATV.

Maddie was reportedly trapped by the vehicle and submerged in a pond on the family estate, and on Monday (06Feb17) she was still in critical condition.

Her devastated aunt has taken to Twitter to ask fans for their help, writing: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

A spokesman for the Spears family has released a statement, which reads: "Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

Little Maddie's grandfather, Jamie Spears, has also asked fans to pray for the eight-year-old.