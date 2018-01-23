Britney Spears is bringing her final run of her 'Britney: Piece of Me Tour' to London's The O2 on August 24.

The pop megastar has been performing the same show since it opened at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in December 2013 to rave reviews, and will give fans around the world one last chance to see her entertain the same set list and production.

The 'Work Bitch' hitmaker is also going to be making a special appearance at this year's Brighton Pride festival in East Sussex, England on August 4.

Britney will commence the tour at the MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C. on July 12, before wrapping in the British capital.

The last time the 'Baby One More Time' singer performed her 'Britney: Piece of Me' concert in London was at Apple Music Festival at Camden's Roundhouse in 2016.

It comes after reports Britney has signed a deal for a new Las Vegas residency starting in 2019.

The 'Slumber Party' star wrapped up her four-year 'Piece of Me' show at The AXIS on New Year's Eve (12.31.17), but according to various sources she's prepping for another run in a year's time, but this time at the Park Theater where Lady Gaga recently announced her first ever residency.

A source said: They are really trying to compete with some of the more established venues in Las Vegas.''

The 36-year-old pop megastar - who is dating fitness trainer Sam Asghari - is said to have found the offer too hard to turn down.

Another insider added: ''They made the offer and she just couldn't refuse. She loves Vegas!''

One of the most appealing parts of the contract is said to be the fact it's suitable hours for her to be able to spend quality time with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden - whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (26.01.18).

The 'Britney: Piece of Me Tour' dates are as follows:

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK The O2