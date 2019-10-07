Britney Spears and Sam Asghari like to watch Disney movies.

The couple enjoy to spend their quiet nights in watching the Disney films and other movies to pass the time together.

Asked what their ideal date night is, he told E! News: ''We watch Disney shows and movies all the time, too.''

Meanwhile, Sam previously admitted he can ''absolutely'' see marriage in their future as he thinks marriage is the ''whole point'' of a relationship.

He said: ''Absolutely. This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship - we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know - you never know! ... I have three sisters. We've hung out a lot of times. We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her.''

Their love life may play out in the public eye but he believes their relationship is so ''normal'' as they inspire and support each other through day-to-day things.

He shared: ''What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other.''