Britney Spears insists ''all is well'' following her decision to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

The 37-year-old singer was believed to have checked into the centre amid her father Jamie's ongoing health battle, and on Tuesday (23.04.19) she took to social media to break her silence on the subject, telling her fans she'll be ''back very soon'' once she's had ''time to deal''.

In a video on Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry I'll be back very soon.''

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's decision to speak out comes as she's heard several rumours about her health that have ''gotten out of control''.

She captioned the post: ''I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear. (sic)''

Britney then went on to urge her fans to give her ''privacy'' while she continues to work through her mental health struggles.

She continued: ''My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)''