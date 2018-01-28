Britney Spears has added two new dates to her final 'Piece of Me Tour' due to phenomenal demand.

The 'Oops... I Did It Again' hitmaker will now perform extra shows in Atlantic City, NJ Borgata and a second London gig at The O2 arena after tickets sold out in seconds.

The pop megastar has been performing the same concert since it opened at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in December 2013 to rave reviews, and will give fans around the world one last chance to see her entertain the same set list and production.

The 'Work Bitch' hitmaker is also going to be making a special appearance at this year's Brighton Pride festival in East Sussex, England on August 4.

Britney will commence the tour at the MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C. on July 12, before wrapping in the British capital.

The last time the 'Baby One More Time' singer performed her 'Britney: Piece of Me' concert in London was at Apple Music Festival at Camden's Roundhouse in 2016.

It comes after reports Britney has signed a deal for a new Las Vegas residency starting in 2019.

The 'Slumber Party' star wrapped up her four-year 'Piece of Me' show at The AXIS on New Year's Eve (12.31.17), but according to various sources she's prepping for another run in a year's time, but this time at the Park Theater where Lady Gaga recently announced her first ever residency.

A source said: They are really trying to compete with some of the more established venues in Las Vegas.''