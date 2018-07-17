Pop icon Britney Spears has unveiled her first ever unisex perfume 'My Prerogative' by sharing a very sexy teaser ad.
Britney Spears has shared a provocative teaser for her new unisex perfume.
The 'Toxic' singer took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (16.07.18) to share a preview advert of her fragrance 'My Prerogative', in which she appears wearing a two piece latex ensemble paired with a garter and some stiletto knee-high boots.
The short clip shows the 36-year-old singer's signature seductive dance moves in front of a set of TV screens, to finally reveal the 'My Prerogative' bottle.
The post was captioned: ''Prerogative. A fragrance for all. #MyPrerogative [sic]''
Fans on Twitter have called this scent her first ''gender neutral'' product.
In another shared clip, the 'Oops! I Did It Again!' hitmaker is seen spraying a hunky models bare chest with her new fragrance, and followers on have flooded Britney with positive comments about her new scent.
One fan wrote: ''YASSS! THESE 8 seconds slayed harder than the entire Make Me Video. OMG. [sic]''
Another follower tweeted: ''QUEEN OF PERFUME COMMERCIALS [sic]''
The perfume shares a name with the 2004 song of the same name, which is all about Britney doing what she wants.
It includes the lyrics: ''Everybody's talking all this stuff about me / Why don't they just let me live? (Tell me why) / I don't need permission, make my own decisions / That's my prerogative.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
Freshly graduated from jail bait status, Britney Spears wastes no time getting down to her...