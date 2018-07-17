Britney Spears has shared a provocative teaser for her new unisex perfume.

The 'Toxic' singer took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (16.07.18) to share a preview advert of her fragrance 'My Prerogative', in which she appears wearing a two piece latex ensemble paired with a garter and some stiletto knee-high boots.

The short clip shows the 36-year-old singer's signature seductive dance moves in front of a set of TV screens, to finally reveal the 'My Prerogative' bottle.

The post was captioned: ''Prerogative. A fragrance for all. #MyPrerogative [sic]''

Fans on Twitter have called this scent her first ''gender neutral'' product.

In another shared clip, the 'Oops! I Did It Again!' hitmaker is seen spraying a hunky models bare chest with her new fragrance, and followers on have flooded Britney with positive comments about her new scent.

One fan wrote: ''YASSS! THESE 8 seconds slayed harder than the entire Make Me Video. OMG. [sic]''

Another follower tweeted: ''QUEEN OF PERFUME COMMERCIALS [sic]''

The perfume shares a name with the 2004 song of the same name, which is all about Britney doing what she wants.

It includes the lyrics: ''Everybody's talking all this stuff about me / Why don't they just let me live? (Tell me why) / I don't need permission, make my own decisions / That's my prerogative.''