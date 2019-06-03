Bring Me The Horizon hope their All Points East headline show will make music festivals more diverse.

The 'Drown' rockers curated the lineup for their performance at the top of the bill on Friday night (31.05.19) at London's Victoria Park, and they deliberately included a host of female artists like Girli, Tillie and Alice Glass in a bid to break down barriers in the industry.

Frontman Oli Sykes told the Daily Star newspaper: ''For me it's about bringing people together, and not conforming to a scene, we just want to be for people that like live music.

''There's not many female acts in that 'rock band' world, they don't allow that, so we want to do something important, something that will mean more than being just another sick line-up.''

The group also made a point of representing a range of genres on the lineup, and they are hoping it will convince other promoters and festivals to explore new sounds.

Oli said: ''Getting groups like Run The Jewels is cool as we want people to say: 'That is such a sick lineup' instead of getting bands we think sound like us.''

The Sheffield rockers - who also featured the likes of Yonaka, Nothing But Thieves, While She Sleeps and Architects on the bill - took fans on an emotional ride through their 15-year career with a 20-song set.

It was an emotional night for Oli, who opened up to the audience about how hearing how they have been helped by their music is ''the most addictive feeling in the world''.

He shared: ''I was going through the hardest s*** in my life and I had all these people coming up to me going, 'I know exactly how you feel, I feel exactly the same way. And what you are saying on those songs, it helps me.'

''And that is the most addictive feeling in the fucking world, I'll tell you that.''