Bring Me The Horizon's next album might be their last proper full-length release.

Oli Sykes and co returned on Thursday (07.11.19) with their new single, 'Ludens' - which is part of the soundtrack to the 'Death Stranding' video game - their first new music since their sixth record 'amo', which was released in January.

And the frontman has admitted that they are considering opting for shorter albums after their seventh studio effort.

Asked about what's next for the Sheffield band, the 'Mantra' hitmaker told NME.com: ''We've got plans, definitely. 'Ludens' will be the first song you hear from the new record.

''We're not going to do an album again, maybe ever.

''We're thinking about doing shorter records.

''I don't want to say we're going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.''

Oli insisted he's ''really proud'' of their last record, but he wasn't a fan of how long it took to make, and he feels that it's a waste of time producing a whole collection of tracks when only a few of them will be played live.

He added: ''I'm really proud of 'amo', but it was such a f***ing b***ache to make.

''We spent a whole f***ing year of our lives making that record.

''Part of me was like, 'For what? We're never going to get to play all of those songs'.

''You have to ration your creativity over all your songs.

''You write a really cool pop song then you have to write a heavy song to balance out, then you need to think about singles.''

'Ludens' was recorded in less than a week to meet a tight deadline from Sony and 'Death Stranding' director Hideo Kojima, and with some legal ''s***'' looming over the game and the small time they had to complete it, Oli didn't think it was going to be pulled off.

He said: ''It doesn't sound like anything off 'amo', but it doesn't sound like anything off any of our records.

''It hits a different tone. We had to write it in five days.

''We've been talking about this with Sony and Kojima for quite a while.

''I was really excited because I loved 'Metal Gear Solid' and Kojima is just my favourite developer, he's a legend.

''All of the legal s*** was going on to the point where we like, 'This isn't going to happen'.

''Then we got a call from the manager and he was like, 'Yeah, it's happening, but we need it within a week'.

''We were like, 'We haven't written anything yet! Can we have an extension or send them a demo as a placeholder', and they were like, 'If you don't deliver the song on Saturday at 1pm then it won't get used'.''