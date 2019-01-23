Bring Me The Horizon's new song 'mother tongue' is the ''most gushing, straight-up love song'' they've ever released.

Frontman Oli Sykes penned the pop ballad about meeting his wife, Brazilian model Alissa Salls - who he tied the knot with in Las Vegas in July 2017 - and he says it was easy to write because it's so ''positive''.

The 32-year-old frontman explained to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show: ''The whole album's kind of explores loving and different aspects of that.

''Toxic relationships and the end of relationships, really.

''It's also about the positive side of love and obviously when you first fall in love, it's got to be the greatest feeling.

''It's probably the most gushing, out-there, just straight-up love song we've ever written.

''This was one of the easier ones to write, because it was positive.

''It's about when I first met my new wife. She's from Brazil, and she didn't speak so much English.

''She talked a lot better than my Portuguese, but from the very start, we had a really, really strong connection, and it was just a crazy time.

''And this song's just talking about those experiences, which they just stick in my head. So, that was really one of the easier ones to write about.''

Oli also sings in Portuguese on the track and it's the ''closest'' to their 2014 single 'Drown', which signalled a huge shift in the band's sound from their heavy metalcore days.

The 'Happy Song' band's programmer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Fish previously revealed: ''There's a little bit of Portuguese in there, which is quite unusual.

''It's kind of a big, anthemic song. It's probably as close as we get to something like 'Drown' on this album. It's a love song, so it's an emotional one.''

'mother tongue' is the third single from the band's album 'amo' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Thats' The Spirit' - which is released on Friday (25.01.19).