Bring Me The Horizon paid tribute to Spice Girls at the BRIT Awards 2020.

The 'Drown' rockers - who lost out on the Best British Group prize to winners Foals at the ceremony on Tuesday night (18.02.20) at London's O2 Arena - referenced the show's history with their outfits at the event.

Each of the members wore something to recall Spice Girls' own ensembles from the 1997 ceremony, with frontman Oli Sykes wearing a Union Jack-inspired suit as a tribute to Geri Horner's iconic mini dress.

The remaining members could be seen wearing stripes (Mel C), all black (Emma Bunton), leopard print (Mel B) and all white (Victoria Beckham), and they confirmed the reference with two photos comparing the lineups on Twitter.

Alongside two flower emojis, the band simply wrote: ''Girl power''

Meanwhile, Oli revealed the group - completed by Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nicholls and Jordan Fish - are set to push on with working on the follow-up to their sixth album 'Amo', which was released in January last year.

He told NME: ''We'll give ourselves a day to recover tomorrow and then get straight into it. We're planning on having music soon, to be honest.''

On the subject of the direction their next record could take, the singer explained they won't be tying themselves down to any specific idea as they look to channel any inspiration coming their way.

He added: ''The concept and the idea of what we're thinking is different every day.

''We thought we might have an idea of where we want to take it, and I think there's just gonna be a cosmic force that pulls us in different ways, so it's gonna be unexpected again I think.''