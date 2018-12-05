Bring Me The Horizon have been officially confirmed for All Points East Festival.

Oli Sykes and co will make their headlining debut at the 10-day music event at London's Victoria Park on May 31, 2019, where they will be joined by the likes of Run The Jewels, IDLES and Yonaka, and they are honoured to be playing the same event as fellow headliners Bon Iver and Chemical Brothers.

Frontman Oli said: ''We are excited to be headlining our first festival in the iconic Victoria Park.

''It's a privilege to be in the company of headliners like Bon Iver and Chemical Brothers and we are hoping to blow fans away with our carefully curated day of really special artists.''

The 'Mantra' hitmaker had previously let slip to fans at the band's recent concert in London that they are on the bill.

He told the crowd at Alexandra Palace: ''London, you're always amazing, but tonight was something else. We will back next year, playing a festival called All Points East.''

The latest additions come after Christine and the Queens was confirmed to headline on May 26.

The 'Titled' hitmaker - who released her critically-acclaimed second studio album 'Chris' in September - will head up the main stage, with a stellar supporting line-up featuring Metronomy, Maribou State, Beach House, Honne and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Bon Iver will close the 10-date extravaganza on June 2, joined by the likes of country pop duo First Aid Kit and Canadian star Mac DeMarco.

And as previously announced, Chemical Brothers will headline the first day (May 24).

The electronic duo recently released their new single 'Free Yourself', and they are set to bring their legendary live show to the event.

They will be joined on the bill by Hot Chip, with what was their first festival announcement for 2019 after last being seen celebrating the release of their sixth album 'Why Make Sense' in 2015.

Also joining the bill is Primal Scream, while space rockers Spiritualized have also been announced after recently returning from a six year hiatus with new album 'And Nothing Hurt'.

Little Dragon will be part of the stacked bill, and the announcement rounds off with Danny Brown, Little Simz and Ibidio Sound Machine.

Tickets for All Points East - which runs until June 2 - will be available from Friday (09.11.18) at Apefe.st/tix