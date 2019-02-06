Bring Me The Horizon will be joined by While She Sleeps and Architects at All Points East.

The 'medicine' hitmakers are hosting their own line-up at the music extravaganza at Victoria Park in Hackney, London, on May 31, and they've added fellow Sheffield band While She Sleeps, metalcore titans Architects, heavy rockers Employed To Serve and the former Crystal Castles frontwoman Alice Glass to their varied bill.

Oli Sykes and co commented: ''We are extremely excited to announce the next round of acts on our very special day at all points east festival. Many of the bands are great friends of ours and we can't wait to come together to play at Victoria Park.''

Sean Long of WSS - who achieved a top 10 album with 'You Are We' in 2017, and will release the follow-up 'SO WHAT?' this March - commented: ''The line-up is clearly next level. We can't wait to bring the Sleeps show to Victoria Park and prove we're meant to be there.''

They join previously announced guests, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, IDLES, Scarlxrd and Yonaka.

Bring Me The Horizon's mainstream success continues as their genre-hopping LP 'amo' - which features a collaboration with pop star Grimes - gave them their first number one in the UK last week.

The likes of The Strokes, Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, James Blake and Bon Iver are also set to perform at APE, which runs between May 24 and June 4.

More acts are set to be confirmed with line-up and ticket details available from www.allpointseastfestival.com