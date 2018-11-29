Brigitte Nielsen claims women need to take responsibility for their personal safety, despite #MeToo movement.

The movie icon has shared her views on the campaign - which has resulted in a higher awareness of sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry - and whilst she believes women who have been victims of serious sexual assault and rape must be supported she believes they are situations that ladies need to educate themselves about.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''#MeToo, it's good for women that really need it. We need to stick together more. But I also think women have to be careful how they use it.

''If women want to have equal rights and wear the pants you have to speak up and don't accept an invitation at 11 in the evening at a hotel thinking you are going to sign a movie deal. It's not going to happen.''

During her interview, Brigitte also discussed what it's like being a mother to her baby girl Frida - who she welcomed into the world with husband Mattia Dessi in June - at the age of 55 and how happy she was to find out she was having a daughter.

The mum-of-five - who also has four sons from previous relationships - said: '' My soul came out, my heart came out of my body. I thought, 'Here's my princess.' I couldn't have asked for anything more. I had the most amazing relationship with my mother and I just so much want to create that wonderful relationship with Frida that my mother has given me. We are on track right now.''

Brigitte - who got pregnant after undergoing IVF treatment - also revealed she chosen not to go through the route of gender selection.

The 'Creed II' star said: ''I have four boys who are all amazing ... and now little Frida. When you go through trying for so many years, you don't think about boy or girl, you just think about whether they are going to be healthy, is it going to happen or not happen?''