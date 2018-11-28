Brigitte Nielsen insists raising a baby now is ''easier'' than when she was younger.

The 55-year-old actress and her 40-year-old partner Mattia Dessi welcomed daughter Frida into the world five months ago and though she admits it is ''different'' to when she had her four sons in the 1980s, it's not as tough as people may think thanks to her life experiences.

She told USA Today newspaper: ''It was like, 'Are you ready for this?' Of course, life is different at 55 than it is at 25. I had my first son when I was 20 years old, I had no idea what I was doing.

''People don't believe me, but it's easier now. I swear to God.

''I'm going to do everything for this little girl. I'm mature. I've been through the hurdles of my life. I've seen the good and the bad. When I fell down, I got up again.

''I've become a stronger person. I have more energy than when I was younger. And I'm much more thoughtful and prepared.''

But the 'Creed II' star admitted Frida's sunny disposition and the fact she already sleeps through the night has helped.

She said: ''She was born on a happy planet.

''She wakes up each day and she smiles. I had four boys and they were nothing like that.''

Brigitte spent 11 years trying to conceive through IVF and doctors warned her to fear the worst on every cycle.

She said: ''My doctor said that it's better to think that you are not going to get pregnant. 'Keep it realistic. And if you still want to fight for it, that's fantastic.'

''There are other ways to have children. ... But for me personally, it has been fantastic.''

And the 'Naked Gun' star finally got pregnant on her final attempt.

She said: ''The last year is 54; at 55, they close the door. That's it. And I said that I cannot take it anymore. But then I got pregnant.''