Brigitte Nielsen would love to have another baby.

The 55-year-old actress and her 40-year-old partner Mattia Dessi welcomed daughter Frida into the world nine months ago after spending 11 years trying to conceive through IVF.

Although Frida is a medical miracle, the 'Creed II' star would consider trying for another baby as Mattia would love to have a son.

Speaking on Italian TV show 'Non è la D'Urso', she said: ''I might have another baby. It would be the sixth. Never say never. My husband Mattia is pressuring me for another baby. He loves our little princess but he'd also like to have a baby boy.

''Both of us always knew we wanted to have a baby together, a girl or a boy, it was the same. But deep in my heart I was hoping it was a baby girl. I already have four boys, so yes I hoped for a little princess.''

The 'Cobra' star - who also has grown up sons, Julian Winding, 34, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 29, Aaron Nielsen, 25, and 23-year-old Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr - went on to say that her daughter is her main ''joy'' in life and although she is aware that some people want to criticise her decision to become a mother again in her 50s she knows she has done the right thing.

She said: ''My little Frida is my joy. I decided to bring her on TV for the first time in Italy because although I live in LA, my heart is always in Italy and I wanted to show her to Italians.

''I tried to conceive for 11 years. It's not been easy and not every woman would be ready to face what I experienced.

''I can take criticism. I understand what some people say. If, when I was 20, my mum said to me she was pregnant at 54, I'm not sure how I would have reacted.''