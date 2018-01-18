Brigitte Bardot claims actresses ''play the tease'' to land movie roles.

The 83-year-old star has slammed the #MeToo movement and insisted women are being ''hypocritical and ridiculous'' after using their sexuality to further their careers and now claiming they were harassed by male figures in authority.

According to French 24, who translated an interview she gave to Paris Match magazine, Brigitte said: ''Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.''

The 'And Got Created Women' actress - who has previously been fined five times for inciting racial hatred over derogatory comments about Islam and Muslims - insisted she has never been a ''victim'' of sexual harassment and always found it ''charming'' when men commented on her appearances.

She added: ''I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.''

Brigitte's comments came after 100 French women, including actress Catherine Deneuve signed an open letter disavowing the movement.

The letter said: ''Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or back-handedly, is not -- nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack.

''Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone's knee or try to steal a kiss.''

But 74-year-old Catherine later apologised to ''all victims of odious acts who may have felt offended'' by the letter, which defended men's ''freedom to importune''.

In a note published by French newspaper Libération, she clarified her support for the letter and wrote: ''Yes, I like freedom. I don't like this characteristic of our times whereby everyone feels they have the right to judge, to arbitrate, to condemn. A time where simple denunciations on social media generate punishment, resignation and sometimes, and often, lynching by the media... I don't excuse anything. I don't decide the guilt of these men because I am not qualified to do so. And few are... No, I don't like this pack mentality. (sic)''