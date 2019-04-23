Scarlett Johansson and her 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Brie Larson have shared the details of their first kisses, and the former confessed she didn't like the person she had her's with.
Scarlett Johansson ''didn't like'' the person she shared her ''gross'' first kiss with.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star, 34, and her co-star Brie Larson, 29, have opened up about their first lip-locking sessions and both had experiences they would rather forget.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (23.04.19), Scarlett - who portrays Black Widow in the forthcoming Marvel movie - confessed: ''I remember my first kiss but I didn't like the person I kissed ... I don't remember if [it was a french kiss].
''It was one of those gross-in-between ones!''
Whilst Brie - who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel - had no recollection of her first smooch.
She said: ''I guess I blocked it out! Does that mean it was bad? It definitely wasn't good.''
She added: ''I feel like if mine was like that I would have remembered it! So mine was probably just super benign.''
The 'Captain Marvel' star also awkwardly forgot how she first met her co-star, with Scarlett pointing out: ''You don't remember how we met?''
She replied: ''I do, I thought you didn't?''
The '21 Jump Street' star then proceeded to ask Brie again: ''How did we meet?''
However, she said it was at a New Year's Even dinner, which according to Scarlett was incorrect.
The latter reminded her: ''We worked together!''
Meanwhile, Brie discussed how surreal it is that 'Captain Marvel' raked in a billion dollars worldwide at the box office.
She said: ''I just think that number is so funny.
''I feel like a billion dollars is something you say in hyperbole, like, 'It made like a billion dollars' like it made a lot of money ... but no, it actually made a billion dollars.''
The actress also admitted it was a stressful experience trying to juggle the scripts for 'Endgame' and Captain Marvel'.
She said: ''I was very stressed about it.
''Everyone is like, 'So, what are your powers', and I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not sure where I end up with my origin story.'''
