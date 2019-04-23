Scarlett Johansson ''didn't like'' the person she shared her ''gross'' first kiss with.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star, 34, and her co-star Brie Larson, 29, have opened up about their first lip-locking sessions and both had experiences they would rather forget.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (23.04.19), Scarlett - who portrays Black Widow in the forthcoming Marvel movie - confessed: ''I remember my first kiss but I didn't like the person I kissed ... I don't remember if [it was a french kiss].

''It was one of those gross-in-between ones!''

Whilst Brie - who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel - had no recollection of her first smooch.

She said: ''I guess I blocked it out! Does that mean it was bad? It definitely wasn't good.''

She added: ''I feel like if mine was like that I would have remembered it! So mine was probably just super benign.''

The 'Captain Marvel' star also awkwardly forgot how she first met her co-star, with Scarlett pointing out: ''You don't remember how we met?''

She replied: ''I do, I thought you didn't?''

The '21 Jump Street' star then proceeded to ask Brie again: ''How did we meet?''

However, she said it was at a New Year's Even dinner, which according to Scarlett was incorrect.

The latter reminded her: ''We worked together!''

Meanwhile, Brie discussed how surreal it is that 'Captain Marvel' raked in a billion dollars worldwide at the box office.

She said: ''I just think that number is so funny.

''I feel like a billion dollars is something you say in hyperbole, like, 'It made like a billion dollars' like it made a lot of money ... but no, it actually made a billion dollars.''

The actress also admitted it was a stressful experience trying to juggle the scripts for 'Endgame' and Captain Marvel'.

She said: ''I was very stressed about it.

''Everyone is like, 'So, what are your powers', and I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not sure where I end up with my origin story.'''