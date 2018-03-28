Brie Larson has been on an intense nine-month fitness push for her upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film and has been enjoying the benefits of her new found strength.
Brie Larson is excited she can do five pull-ups.
The 28-year-old actress has been in training for her upcoming movie 'Captain Marvel', in which she will play Carol Danvers and her titular superhero alter ego in the first solo female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
The 'Room' star couldn't wait to show off her new strength to her fans by posting a video of her working on her arm muscles by doing pull-ups.
She captioned the video: ''9 months of training really does some stuff to your body #mondaymotivation [sic]''
Another video posted to her Instagram account shows the blonde beauty weighed down by metal chains as she does push-ups which was captioned: ''Getting stronger is a process I'm committed to showing up for everyday.''
Fellow MCU actress Zoe Saldana - who plays Gamora in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films - can empathise with Brie's struggle to get in shape for the action packed film and offered her support to her comic book movie peer.
Commenting on Brie's post, Zoe wrote: ''Proud of you woman! You surrendered to your strength. I'm so proud of you baby [sic]''
Aside from an intense training schedule, Brie is also getting hands-on experience to educate herself about portraying a pilot by visiting Nevada's Air Force Base.
Posting a picture of the trip to Instagram, she said: ''I got to learn from the best. Meet Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander. I had the pleasure of spending time with her and many other badass, fascinating, and deeply hilarious pilots on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Thank you for helping me get closer to core of Carol Danvers aka #CaptainMarvel. Thank you @marvel for bringing us together. Higher further faster more! [sic]''
Brie will make her debut as Captain Marvel in a cameo capacity in the upcoming ensemble movie 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
Carol Danvers is a US Air Force Pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien in an accident, giving her super-strength, energy projection and super-human flight abilities.
