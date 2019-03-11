'Captain Marvel' opened to a whopping $302 million at the international box office.

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - which features Brie Larson in the titular role - also managed an impressive figure in the US box office, raking in a whopping $455 million overall.

'Captain Marvel' also cemented itself in the history books, and was the fifth highest international opening weekend of all time, and the second highest for a superhero movie.

Meanwhile, Brie previously revealed she hopes 'Captain Marvel' will spark a global conversation about diversity.

She shared: ''I'm just doing what I can do, based upon my experience and my one body, which is why representation on screen is so important. No one person can tell the entire story, we can only tell our piece of it. With films like this, that do end up going international, because a lot of the time, with smaller movies, you don't know if they will or not, it means you get to have a really extensive conversation, and I'm so grateful that this film has so many pockets in it.

''If you want to just enjoy it, you totally can, but there a lot of aspects to it that I think are worth talking with your friends and family about. When you have a multi-cultural, global conversation like that, it allows all of us, through the veil of metaphor of a film, to be able to reveal some deeper truths and maybe empathise, in a new way.''