Brie Larson wants to ''pave the road'' in Hollywood to make it easier for women to enter the film industry in the future.

The 'Kong: Skull Island' star is keen to work as hard as she can to improve things for women nowadays as well as in the years ahead.

She told Porter magazine: ''I think women are really coming into their own, we're louder than ever now, and so I want to be very clear that it wasn't an easy path for me, it was incredibly hard. And it's still not easy, but I'm used to it being hard and my hope is that I can pave the road a little smoother for the women to come after me.''

It comes after Brie - who made her directorial debut with 'Unicorn Store' recently - revealed she wants to see more women in the director's chair.

She explained: ''I love that we're seeing stronger women on the screen - but I don't think that's the end of this conversation. Because I think that we're more than just being strong or just being mothering. I think there's a whole lot that goes on in between for us to explore.

''I think the best place to start would be more female film directors - more female filmmakers of every different type of race - and we need to get out of these binary ways of thinking. We need more intersectionality. We need more unique voices because what directing is, is saying, 'This is how I view the world', and I think the way we can connect and learn more is seeing the world through other people's eyes.''