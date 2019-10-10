'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson has revealed that she and other actresses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to create an all-female superhero film.
Brie Larson and all the actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have approached Kevin Feige about making an all-female focused film.
The 30-year-old Hollywood star appeared in the first female-led MCU movie when she played Carol Danvers in 'Captain Marvel' and she has revealed that she and her superhero alumni have spoken to Marvel Studios President Kevin, 46, about putting them all together in an ensemble blockbuster.
In an interview with Variety, Brie said: ''I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen.''
Brie appeared as Captain Marvel with some of the other women in the comic book movies, such as Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow and Karen Gillan as Nebula, in 'Avengers: Endgame' and she admits it was one of her favourite shoots as her alter ego.
She said: ''It was just a great day. To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like almost this little bit of naughtiness because it's secret and none of us can talk about it - that it felt like we were a part of this coven working together for this goal. And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren't working together. It's kind of been this breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there are more female ensemble films.''
Scarlett, 34, will be back as Black Widow in her own standalone film next year and Brie is certain that the MCU will continue to push their female characters more and more.
She said: ''I don't know what kind of change that brings the MCU. But there's so many new characters that I love, as well, that I'm excited to see and it's hard to imagine now where we're at with those stories.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...