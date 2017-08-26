Brie Larson thinks it is ''vital'' for movies to have positive roles for women.

The 27-year-old actress is taking the lead role in a standalone 'Captain Marvel' movie and she hopes her character will be every bit as inspirational as male superheroes have proven to be in the past.

She said: ''I think it's vital women are presented in a more positive and serious way.

''Society has changed dramatically and women are finding their way into all levels of business, and becoming leaders in so many fields.

''Movies need to reflect this, as well as the skills we have that set us apart from men.

''Playing Captain Marvel gave me a chance to portray a dynamic and powerful woman, who will inspire people in the same way that male superheroes have done in the past.''

The 'Kong: Skull Island' star thinks the key to a truly great female role is to show what makes them so powerful in their own right, rather than just rewriting a male part for a woman.

She explained to Psychologies magazine: ''It goes beyond being tough, it's about relating to women in an unusual way and not simply replacing a male character with a female one.

''You need to get into the sensibility and sensitivity that women bring with their way of seeing the world, and that's one of the things I loved about Mason [in 'Kong: Skull Island' and what I'd like to bring to Captain Marvel.''

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed 'Captain Marvel' will be set in the early 1990s.

He said: ''There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase. Almost anything else is a spoiler other than to say that the 90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in. I graduated high school in 1991 and the thought that I'm now making a period piece is unbelievable. How old am I now? It's just gonna be a lot of fun.''