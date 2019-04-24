Brie Larson has thanked Prada for the ''custom gown'' she wore to the Time 100 gala in New York on Tuesday night (24.04.19).
Brie Larson has thanked Prada for creating the custom gown she wore to the Time 100 gala in New York on Tuesday night (24.04.19).
The 29-year-old actress was recently named one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2019, alongside the likes Ariana Grande, Emilia Clarke and Lady GaGa, and the star stepped out in a strapless emerald green dress by the prestigious Italian label to celebrate the swanky evening.
She captioned a photo of her in the dress: ''Thank you @prada for the custom gown to mark the occasion #Time100 (sic)''
Brie's stunning look came together with the help of her longstanding stylist Samantha McMillen, who thanked the star for standing up for women throughout her film career.
Samantha wrote on Instgram: ''Brie x Prada for the #Time100gala this evening in NYC. Thank you @Prada for this beautiful custom creation. Congratulations @brielarson Thank you for standing up for all of us! #brielarson #captainmarvel #caroldanvers #prada (sic)''
Other fashionable attendees at the event included Taylor Swift, who stepped out wearing a floor-length pastel J Mendel gown with puffed sleeves.
Julianne Moore teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, to wear a Givenchy feathered monochrome look, while Naomi Campbell donned a liquid-gold Valentino gown.
Brie's Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson, 35, penned a tribute to the actress in Time magazine to celebrate her influential honoree title.
She wrote: ''Brie Larson is a warrior on- and offscreen. When she's not shattering records and stereotypes as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie--which has made more than $1 billion at the global box office - she's fighting fiercely for gender equality, inclusivity and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...