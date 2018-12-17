Brie Larson did ''nine months'' of training for 'Captain Marvel' followed by a further three months of stunt training.
The 29-year-old actress trained for nearly a year for her role as the superhero including three months of stunt training for two hours every day.
She told Collider: ''I did nine months of just training, training, and three months of stunt training with the stunt team where we spent two hours every day, five days a week. It wasn't until we started shooting and I started doing all my own wirework, stunts and flips and stuff that people were like, 'You know, nobody... now we'll tell you; nobody actually does this.' I was like, 'Huh.' But I love it. It definitely makes things more complicated in certain ways because I can be taking a lot more naps than I am.''
'Captain Marvel' is set for release in March 2019, and producer Nate Moore recently gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the film, saying it won't be like the typical origin story.
He explained: ''I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. For instance, 'Captain Marvel' is an origin movie in that you haven't seen her before. But we think we've stumbled upon a structure there that isn't the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.''
