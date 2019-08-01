Brie Larson's new man is a fellow actor.

The 'Room' star was seen locking lips with a mystery man outside a grocery store in Erewhon, Calabasas and it has now been revealed that he is Elijah Allan-Blitz, an actor and director who has previously dated 'NCIS' actress Maria Bello. The short, 'Take Every Wave: Laird in VR', which he directed and produced, was nominated for an Emmy.

News of Elijah first came about when pictures obtained by the Mail Online showed Brie wrapping her arms around the, at the time, unidentified man as she kissed him square on the mouth.

Brie's new romance comes just months after she ended her engagement to fiance Alex Greenwald, who she had got engaged to in May 2016 following several years of dating.

A source said at the start of the year: ''They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.''

But fans are unlikely to hear about this new man any time soon as Brie recently described herself as a ''diligent secret-keeper'', thanks to her work on 'Avengers: Endgame', in which she had to mentally ''delete'' the plot line of the movie to avoid spoiling it for the fans.

She said: ''I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing. I was like, 'I can't live with myself being the one that spoils something.'

''So I really just deleted it. I tried my best to journal it if I want to recall it and go, 'Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.' And I'm excited when the movie comes out to finally be able to talk about it and go, 'Yes, this was crazy.' But my family doesn't know. I haven't talked to anybody about anything because I'm just a very diligent secret-keeper.''